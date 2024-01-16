Following the deadly ramming attack yesterday in Ra'anana, the secretariats of several towns in Judea and Samaria wrote to the Defense Minister and Prime Minister to impose equal restrictions for Palestinian Arab workers wishing to enter their towns to that of workers attempting to enter the rest of Israel.

The letter is signed by nearly 50 town secretariats, and states: “We, the heads of town secretariats and councils throughout Judea and Samaria, demand that workers in Judea and Samaria be given equal conditions for entry as those required for the rest of Israel.”

“It is unreasonable that during a bitter war in which the Political-Security Cabinet has not yet decided whether to allow Palestinian Authority workers into Israel, the situation should be different in Judea and Samaria.”

The letter further states that they are aware of the price of divesting from Palestinian Arab labor, but still demand restrictions on Palestinian Arabs entering Judea and Samaria.

The ‘Protecting Our Home’ organization, which is coordinating the fight against Palestinian Arab workers entering Israeli towns, commented: “We will continue to fight tirelessly against allowing entry to Palestinian workers that endanger us constantly. It is unreasonable that Palestinian workers should walk about freely in our towns and be able to collect information with no interruption. Similarly, there is no reason that the situation in Judea and Samaria should be any different from the rest of Israel.”

Last week, a Knesset subcommittee meeting was held regarding Judea and Samaria entry for Palestinian Arab workers.

MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism), who led the meeting, referred to a survey showing that 82% of Arabs in Judea and Samaria supported the October 7th massacre. “l do not understand why there is still anyone who thinks that the lives of residents of Judea and Samaria are less important. Specifically in Judea and Samaria, workers are still allowed entry despite a report that 82% of them support terror and are themselves potential terrorists.”