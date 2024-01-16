Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, reported on his meeting with Austria's Foreign Minister ‏Alexander Schallenberg, whom he described as a true ally of Israel.

Katz thanked Schellenberg “for his unwavering support and his clear denunciation of Hamas's brutal terrorist act on October 7,” stating that he emphasized to him that dismantling Hamas is the most humane action Israel can take for Gaza's residents and the region's future.

He continued, “We discussed collaborating with regional countries to bring all hostages home,” and he was delighted to accept my invitation to visit Israel and witness firsthand the devastating impact of Hamas's attacks on civilians.