תיעוד: תקיפות ארטילריות בגבול לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

A short while ago, the IDF completed combined aerial and artillery strikes on a number of Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Wadi Saluki in Lebanon.

Within a short amount of time, strikes were carried out against dozens of Hezbollah posts, military structures, and weapons infrastructure.

"Hezbollah is exploiting the area of the Wadi for its terrorist activity," the IDF noted. "Numerous assets and infrastructure have been concealed by the terror organization in the forested area, for the purpose of attacking Israeli civilians and soldiers."

On Monday night, an IAF aircraft struck a Hezbollah anti-tank missile launcher in the area of the town of KafarKila in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, IDF special forces struck in order to remove a threat in the area of Ayta ash Shab in Lebanon.

Following the report regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in northern Israel, it was determined to be a false identification.