On Monday, the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, visited the 228th Brigade’s exercise.

The troops exercised an offensive in Lebanon, as part of the enhancement of the troops’ preparedness.

"This exercise we’re in and heading out to is important for the enhancement of our preparedness, extending our operations, and for an offensive against Lebanon," MG Gordin said. "We’re more prepared for this than ever before, even for tonight if needed, and we’ll continue and strengthen our preparations and our readiness moving forward."

"On October 7th, we went to war, a war for our homeland. All of you enlisted, long before you were called, to perform this defensive mission. Even now, tens of thousands of soldiers are spread out for defensive purposes, along the northern border with Lebanon.

"We’ve struck many squads on the other side [of the border] - more than 150 squads have been struck, and many [military] abilities have been eliminated. We are continually engaged in eliminating and diminishing Hezbollah’s abilities, and pushing it back. There’s still much work to be done, [and] much to do to achieve the desired result of enhanced security, so that we can bring the northern communities back home.”