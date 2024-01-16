Following several days of rain and cold weather, Israelis will see the sun come out as temperatures rise again.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will rise slightly, reaching seasonal average. There may be light rainfall along the northern coast. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures rising slightly to just above seasonal average.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures above average for the season.