Sirens sounded Tuesday morning in Netivot and in communities near the Gaza border.

No injuries were reported.

However, in Netivot, one of the rockets struck a store selling electrical appliances. Firefighters are searching the affected store and neighboring stores to ensure that no one is trapped or injured.

Later reports noted a direct strike in Givolim as well.

According to reports, around 50 rockets were fired in the barrage on southern Israel.

The Sderot municipality said, "During the current barrage on Jan. 16, over 50 launches were identified towards the Netivot area, it seems one landed within the city. There are no reports of people injured."

"Security teams are continuing their searches. We will update if necessary."