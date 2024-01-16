During IDF activity in the area of Beit Lahia, the troops located approximately 100 rocket set-installations and 60 ready-to-use rockets, the IDF reported.

The troops killed dozens of terrorists during the activity.

In a coordinated operation between the IAF and IDF ground troops in northern Shati, the troops directed aircraft and a helicopter to strike nine terror operatives.

During IDF activity in Khan Yunis, the troops directed aircraft to strike terror operatives that were identified in the area, and directed a helicopter to strike an observational device that endangered the troops.

Armed terrorists identified near the forces were killed by our forces.