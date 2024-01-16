Minister Dudi Amsalem of the Likud on Monday evening accused Ministers Benny Gantz and Hili Tropper from the National Unity Party of leaking details from Cabinet meetings to the media.

Speaking at the Knesset plenum, Amsalem said, "I am describing a fact, who leaked? I am looking at who is benefiting from this. I tell you: In my head it is them who leaked, Tropper and Gantz. Because they wanted to ridicule us."

Commenting on the leak from last week about Minister Miri Regev eating popcorn during the Cabinet meeting, he said, "When you sit for seven hours, you eat a bit". He then charged, "They had discussions in all the television studios on who ate popcorn and what kind."

Tropper called on Amsalem to apologize to him and to Gantz for the accusations he hurled at them regarding leaks from Cabinet meetings.

"Only you can, before the on the Unity Law, continue to sow divisions. We are fed up with this language and this way," Tropper said.

Hebrew video:

