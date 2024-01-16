The IDF cleared for publication on Tuesday morning that Sergeant first class (res.) Nitzan Schessler, 21, from Hadera, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday.

In addition, a reservist was seriously injured in the battle in which Schessler fell.

Also, a soldier from the 603rd Engineering Battalion was seriously injured in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday.

Since the start of the war, the families of 523 fallen IDF soldiers have been notified of their deaths, including 188 soldiers who fell in battles in the Gaza Strip since the start of the ground operation.

More than 2,500 soldiers have been injured since the beginning of the war, of which 41 are still hospitalized in serious condition. 136 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.