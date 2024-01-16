The Houthis on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack carried out on an American vessel in the Gulf of Aden, CNN reported.

The Yemeni group "carried out a military operation targeting an American ship in the Gulf of Aden, with a number of appropriate naval missiles," Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree announced in a live video statement, adding that the hits were "accurate and direct."

The United States Central Command said in a statement earlier that the ship in question, the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, sustained minor damage and did not report any injuries.

The Houthis promised that any future strikes on Yemen will not go unanswered.

Any American and British vessels "participating in the aggression" against Yemen are considered "hostile targets," Saree said, according to CNN. "The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that a response to the American and British attacks is inevitably coming and that any new attack will not remain without response and punishment."

On Sunday night, US fighter aircraft downed an anti-ship cruise missile fired at a US Navy destroyer from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, CENTCOM said.

The missile was fired toward USS Laboon, which was operating in the southern Red Sea. No injuries or damage were reported.

US and British strikes targeted the Houthis last Thursday and Friday, after the Biden administration and its allies warned the Iran-backed group it would bear the consequences of its attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Two days before the US and British strikes, the two armies shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis towards the Red Sea, in what was one of the biggest attacks by the group to date.