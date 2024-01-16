Gilad Shalit, who was freed from Hamas captivity in October of 2011, recently met with a number of families whose loved ones are currently in captivity, Channel 12 News’ Daphna Liel reported on Monday.

Shalit told the families about his time in captivity, how he dealt with the conditions and his ways of coping and survival.

He told the families that it possible to survive the experience and recover despite everything.

Shalit explained to the family members that it was important for him to meet with them and strengthen them, as well as support and assist in the fight for the return of the hostages.