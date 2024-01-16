Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday night claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Erbil, the capital of Kurdish region in Iraq and in Syria.

The IRGC claimed it targeted “Mossad bases” in the Erbil bombardments. The Kurdistan Regional Government has categorically denied in the past the presence of Mossad bases in the Kurdistan Region.

The IRGC said it was targeting the "headquarters of spies" and "anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region" with ballistic missiles.

Four people were killed in the IRGC bombings, an Iraqi security source told ABC News.

While several explosions were reported near the US Consulate in Erbil, an Iraqi security source told ABC News there were no coalition forces or American forces killed in the bombing of Erbil.

The IRGC also claimed it targeted "perpetrators of terrorist operations in the Islamic Republic, particularly the Islamic State" in Syria.

It is believed the Iranian strikes are a retaliation for the recent deadly twin blasts near the burial site of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani in southern Iran.

The attacks were claimed by ISIS. US intelligence later confirmed that ISIS’ Afghanistan-based branch carried out the bombings.