A Nazi swastika was spray-painted on a wall outside a Holocaust memorial in Philidelphia, the oldest Holocaust memorial in the US.

Police said that security footage captured a masked man making the graffiti on the Verizon building next to the Horowitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation executive director Eszter Kutas told NBC Philadelphia that “to have a hate symbol at a Holocaust memorial plaza is especially upsetting.”

The two-foot by two-foot graffiti was removed several hours after it was discovered.

The Anti-Defamation League has stated that antisemitic incidents have risen by about 360% since the Hamas massacre of October 7.