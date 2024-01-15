Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi issued a warning to the political leadership that Hamas is reorganizing in northern Gaza.

According to Channel 13 News, Halevi told the political leaders “We are seeing our achievements so far worn down because there is no strategy for the future. It is likely that we will need to return to operations in areas where we had already finished fighting.”

Other security officials commented “We are worried that Hamas will reorganize in northern Gaza. We need to create the situation we want as our end result. Our current achievements are being worn down. We need a civilian solution.”

The report says that Halevi’s warning comes on the background of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s uncertainty in creating a plan for the day after, including fears that any such plan will lead to a political crisis.