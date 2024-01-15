ZAKA360 has been in the news recently with discussions of the state of many of its volunteers in the face of the horrors they have witnessed since October 7. To help volunteers get back to themselves, the heads partnered with Mashiv Haruach Association to arrange a 2-day therapeutic retreat, led by some of the best professionals in the country. Set in Mtzuki Dargot, overlooking the breathtaking view of the Dead Sea, the volunteers had a safe space to heal and process everything they’d seen.

A grateful participant shared the following feedback, “At the end of the workshop, I felt liberated. I’m not sure what was more powerful for me; the professionals who accompanied us, or the effect of spending 48 hours in the company of guys from ZAKA360, with lots of good food, surrounded by breathtaking views.

It’s been a few days since we came back, and I feel that we’ve all gotten the tools and strength to continue our work, get back to a normal routine, and enjoy our families without getting dragged down by what we’ve seen.”

The volunteers know how much these programs are needed. A participant urged other volunteers, “Do yourselves a favor and ask for another workshop like this because it is a must for people like us. For you personally, for your family, and your future health. It is a powerful experience.”

A lot more volunteers are struggling to function, and ZAKA360 are turning to the public to help fund future programs, which are run at no cost to the volunteers. Readers can say thank you to the heroic volunteers, who did work few of us could do, by allowing future healing programs to happen.

Click here to donate.