Soldiers from the IDF’s 36th Company left the Gaza Strip this evening, after operations in numerous regions of Gaza.

The company played a significant part in the fighting within the Strip over the past months, and helped to dismantle the military infrastructure of Hamas in the northern regions of Gaza.

The operations were carried out alongside armored units, combat engineers, and other infantry units, from close range, with fire support from artillery, airstrikes, and naval bombardments.

They attacked terrorist targets, killed hundreds of terrorists, and destroyed dozens of kilometers of tunnels.

The commander of the Golani Brigade, Colonel Yair Pelai, broadcasted a message to the departing troops: “Soldiers from this brigade protected the towns and outposts with their own bodies in heroic battles, Soldiers, be proud of yourselves. You are the generation of victory.”

קולות קשר של מפקד חטיבת גולני ביציאה מעזה דובר צה"ל

“An eternal covenant is sealed between us and the 83 comrades killed in action defending the nation, to ensure the future generations. Soldiers of the brigade of our nation, we are responsible for the future of Israel. Let us bring the unity from the front back home with us.’’