British Home Secretary James Cleverly today (Monday) announced that the Hizb-ut Tahrir Islamist group will be banned over the group's antisemitism and support for terrorism.

In addition, the Home Secretary moved to have the group declared a terrorist organization under the Terrorism Act 2000.

In the announcement, Cleverly said that "Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks."

He added, "Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites support for them will face consequences. It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir’s ability to operate as it currently does."

Parliament would still have to approve the Secretary's decisions for them to go into effect. The Labour Party has indicated that it will support the move.

Labour shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: "There have long been serious concerns about Hizb ut-Tahrir, which have been exacerbated in light of Hamas' barbaric terrorist attack on Israel on 7 October."

"It is right that the government has looked urgently at the evidence and intelligence information available to them about the threat posed by Hizb ut-Tahrir, and we welcome and support the decision to proscribe them," Cooper said.

Hizb ut-Tahrir was founded in 1953 and operates in 32 countries. The organization praised the Hamas terrorists who carried out the massacre of October 7 as "heroes" on its website.

Other countries have also banned Hizb ut-Tahrir, including Germany, Egypt, Bangladesh. Pakistan