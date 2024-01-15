US House Speaker Mike Johnson called on federal employees who refuse to work in protest against America's support for Israel to be fired.

Johnson made the remarks in a post X (formerly Twitter) Sunday in response to reports that employees from 22 government agencies plan to join a walkout on Tuesday.

"Any government worker who walks off the job to protest U.S. support for our ally Israel is ignoring their responsibility and abusing the trust of taxpayers. They deserve to be fired," he wrote.

"Oversight Chairman Comer and I will be working together to ensure that each federal agency initiates appropriate disciplinary proceedings against any person who walks out on their job," he added.

AL-Monitor reported that a group calling itself 'Feds United for Peace' is planning the walkout from their government jobs tomorrow as part of a “Day of Mourning” marking 100 days since the start of the war between the Hamas terrorist organization and the State of Israel.

Israel declared war on Hamas, the rulers of the Gaza Strip, after the terrorist organization staged the deadliest terrorist attack in Israeli history and the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7. Over 1,200 people were killed during the massacre, thousands more were injured, and over 240 people were taken hostage. Hamas leaders have vowed to repeat the massacre over and over again if they are not stopped.

Groups of anonymous government employees have protested the Biden Administration's decision to support Israel in the aftermath of the massacre, claiming that Israel is committing war crimes in its efforts to end the threat posed by Hamas in Gaza.