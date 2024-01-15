Reservists from the Duvdevan special operations unit and the Border Police operated overnight under the command of the Samaria Brigade and the direction of the Shin Bet in the city of Shechem (Nablus). During the operation, they arrested nine wanted terrorists, Hamas student organization members, who were hiding at al-Najah University.

The forces also detained several other suspects for questioning, as part of the IDF and Shin Bet efforts to foil activities of terror cells that consist of students from Hamas organizations in universities across Judea and Samaria.

In the town of Qalqilya, in the Efraim Brigade, the forces, together with IDF combat engineering forces and the IDF Civil Administration, demolished two illegal structures belonging to Bassam Dawud, a senior Hamas official, and Salah Dawud, who committed two shooting attacks in 2015.

The forces arrested additional suspects in the village of Zababda in the Menashe Brigade and located hundreds of thousands of shekels that were destined for terror activity.

The suspects who were arrested were taken for interrogation by the security forces.