The commander of the Egoz commando unit, Lt. Col. M., who heroically battled terrorists in Kibbutz Kissufim on October 7th, recounted in an interview with Galei Tzahal that challenging day, during which he was wounded and nearly lost his life.

He remembered the moment a terrorist shot him during the battle, a bullet punctured his lung, and severely wounded him: "I was hardly able to breathe and I understand that I'm not leaving there alive. I prayed mostly for my wife and kids. I'm proud of the soldiers who continued to fight."

When he opened his eyes, he discovered that the one who saved his life and evacuated him from the kibbutz was none other than his brother-in-law, the commander of the Givati Brigade's Shaked Battalion: "They dragged me to a car. I remember his face. I owe him my life."

Lt. Col. M. was sedated at Soroka Hospital for three weeks, during which he awoke a few times. He opens up about the moments when he broke: "There was one time when I asked them to sedate me. It really doesn't fit my character, I think it was a point when I lost a lot of capabilities, but my family and wife pushed me along the way and gave me a lot of strength."

The commander had nearly no idea of what happened in the country during those difficult weeks until he woke up at the end of October. Since then he has been undergoing a long rehabilitation process. "I have begun wearing my uniform and exercising. It is part of who I am and what I believe. I'm working very hard to get back into shape. I will get there, I'm close."

When asked if he would return to the helm of the Egoz unit, he answered: "I must, I can't imagine myself not. It is my dream now and it occupies me. I have men who are fighting, the situation where they are in the field at war and I'm not with them is getting me out of my mind. As far as I'm concerned I'll go in now."