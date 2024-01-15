As part of the government's streamlining process and the attempt to cut back on activity in government ministries, the Ministry for the Advancement of the Status of Women of Israel headed by Minister May Golan will be closed.

This ministry will operate under the Ministry of Social Equality, from which Minister Amichai Chikli resigned about a week ago. Minister Golan announced that she will continue to serve as a member of the government.

The Authority for Senior Citizens will also return to operating within the Ministry.

Chikli, also remained a member of the government, in the position of Minister of the Diaspora, but at his request, he also returned to the Knesset under Norwegian law.

"In light of the upcoming fiscal year and the understanding that we are facing enormous economic challenges, I believe it is necessary to make adjustments in the structure of the government ministries. For this reason, I am giving up my position as Minister for Social Equality, and in addition, I am requesting to return and renew my term as a member of the Knesset in order to reduce additional costs."

"At the same time, I would like to keep the Bedouin authorities under my responsibility with the aim of completing the ‘focuses,’ the government's five-year plan for regulating Bedouin settlement in the Negev," he said.