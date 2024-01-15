Changes that are worth the effort are significant. Entrepreneurs looking to enter new markets and expand their spheres of influence are interested in such issues. The path to preserving capital and creating better conditions for yourself and your family can be simple and less tiring.

The option of moving to another country should be considered with special attention. Nowadays, investors have access to various Golden Visa programs, which include obtaining a temporary residence permit. In some cases, you can become a full-fledged citizen. Many lucrative offers exist for these categories of foreigners worldwide, including the EU.

Overview of EU Residence Programs

The interest in programs and obtaining residency is easy to explain. The exchange of own funds for residency status is available to interested investors. The reasons for the offer's popularity include the opportunity to learn more about the culture, evaluate living conditions, and make decisions about your future.

There is no need to face problems, as the number of residence programs in the EU is constantly increasing. Some countries reduce the amount of investment and revise the conditions, while others offer more opportunities for development and a high quality of life. The only difficulty is that the requirements for foreigners differ.

You can get up-to-date information on the requirements of the legislation of a particular state from an accredited agent. Cooperation with experienced professionals simplifies the preparation for the procedure and its completion. According to My Golden Visa expert Kenley Henderson, the services of agents increase the chance of approval of the application by the government of the chosen European country.

Portugal Golden Visa Program

Wealthy investors who plan to obtain a residence permit in Portugal have this opportunity. The government offers to contribute to the economy or real estate and support the country's development. At the same time, foreigners should pay attention to:

Investment threshold. Applicants for participation must contribute from 200 thousand euros. It is the minimum cost set by the government. Other options are also available, but the price of the residence permit is 500 thousand euros or more. Possibility of citizenship. You can obtain the legal status of a Portuguese citizen after 5 years of residence. A foreigner must stay on Portuguese territory for 5 days each year. Participation for the whole family. Other family members can apply for residence free of charge. Added applicants are exempt from investing and paying fees. The leading investor pays these costs.

The variety of investment options in 2024 and the offer to purchase property make the program stand out, but it is still worth doing a Portugal visas comparison. Choosing an option and making a deposit allows you to obtain a residence permit within 12 months.

Spain Golden Visa Program

The list of features of the popular program includes easy travel to Europe and the Schengen area. A temporary residence permit allows you to cross the border without additional documents. It is enough to register in the electronic system upon arrival.

The attractive opportunities for investors include:

citizenship after 10 years of residence;

no conditions for mandatory stay in Spain;

the minimum repayment period is 5 years.

You must invest at least 500 thousand euros in the economy or real estate to participate in the program. It is possible to extend the residence permit if you retain ownership of the property. The applicant can add his dependent parents to the application.

Malta Residency by Investment Program

The country is distinguished by its approach to application processing. Foreigners who have proved their trustworthiness undergo multi-stage verification by the relevant authorities. This way, Malta ensures that only safe members of society have access to its territory.

The country attracts wealthy entrepreneurs not by the cost of participation but by simple conditions. Citizens seeking a residence permit enjoy a visa-free regime with 180 countries. The period of stay is not limited, and it is enough to register in the system before arrival.

This variant of the EU residence permit allows you to obtain citizenship after a year of residence. Evidence of economic support and the intention to move to the island is all an investor needs. The cost of participation starts from 500 thousand euros. There is also an option to rent a house with a price starting from 16 thousand euros.

Cyprus Residency Program

This program has managed to get its share of foreigners' attention due to the size of the investment. The amount of investment here is from 300 thousand euros. The visa and investor rights are also available to family members. As for business development opportunities, there are no problems with this either: the country is well located, so it perfectly meets the requirements of entrepreneurs.

Conclusion

The proposals of the countries deserve attention. Interest in European RP is stable. Changes in the top programs concern the cost of participation, and the benefits for applicants remain attractive and promising.