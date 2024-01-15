In the city of Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified two terrorists loading weapons into a vehicle. With the direction of IDF troops, an IAF aircraft struck the vehicle and weapons and eliminated the terrorists who fled to a nearby structure.

IDF troops entered a Hamas command center in the area of the city and confiscated AK-47 rifles, handguns, grenades, RPGs, and diving gear belonging to Hamas' Naval Forces.

Furthermore, over the last day, IDF troops in Khan Yunis struck two weapon storage facilities from the air and ground, alongside Hamas operational infrastructure.

The troops also located weapons, explosive devices, and ammunition inside a cabinet in a child's room at the residence of a Hamas terrorist.

Ammunition found in child's room IDF Spokesperson

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified several terrorists who attempted to locate weapons in an area in which troops operated. IDF troops directed an IAF aircraft which eliminated five terrorists.