Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi sees the military campaign being waged against Israel on the various fronts as the beginning of the road towards the elimination of the "Zionist entity".

In a speech on Sunday at an international conference being held in Tehran, Raisi said that the Palestinian problem has now turned from the first problem of importance for the Islamic world to the first problem of importance for all of humanity.

Raisi noted that "the liberation of Jerusalem is the top priority of the Islamic world, and the concept of the resistance and the firm stand that has developed in Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Yemen is the only way to deal with arrogance and injustice."

If "the other side does not agree to talks and negotiations, then the only logic against it is the force, the firm stand and the resistance," continued the Iranian President.

In this context, Raisi said that "Iran has announced many times that support for Palestine and the resistance organizations is included in its policy, since it is obligatory to help them."

The Iranian President also said, "The occupation must be ended, Israel must be punished, persecuted and forced to pay reparations.” He stressed that "continuing the occupation will not lead to sovereignty or legitimacy."

"We are convinced that the victory will be for Palestine, and the Zionist entity is on the way to destruction. Others may see this as a distant scenario for implementation, but we see in this a scenario that is close to implementation, and it is possible that in our generation we will see the departure of Israel," Raisi said.