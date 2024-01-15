Turkey’s Justice Minister announced on Sunday evening that a probe has been launched against Israeli soccer player Sagiv Yehezkel, who plays for the Turkish soccer team Antalyaspor.

The probe comes after Yehezkel scored a goal in his team's game earlier on Sunday and dedicated it to the hostages who have been held captive by Hamas in Gaza for 100 days.

After the incident, Yehezkel's team decided to suspend him and announced that they had started procedures to nullify his contract.

The announcement of the legal investigation, however, is another step. Yehezkel was accused of the crime of "public incitement of the public to hatred and hostility" and for "supporting the massacre carried out by Israel in Gaza".

The Turkish minister added, "I condemn the attacks of Israel, which committed crimes against humanity by committing genocide in Gaza, without regard for children or women, young or old, for more than 100 days. We will always continue to stand by the oppressed Palestinians."