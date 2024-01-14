Hamas on Sunday evening released a new psychological terrorism video on the 100-day anniversary of the murderous attack on the communities located near the border with Gaza, which it perpetrated on October 7.

In the video, three hostages can be seen: Noa Argamani, whose mother spoke at the event marking 100 days since the attack at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Itay Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi.

Hamas terrorists claimed that would publish information regarding the fate of the three hostages seen in the video on Monday.

The video was published a few hours after the conclusion of the rally, which lasted an entire day, to mark 100 days since the hostages were kidnapped by Hamas.

Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa, who is terminally ill, spoke at the event and said: "I am Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa who was kidnapped on October 7 with her partner - Avinatan. Noa has been held captive by Hamas for 100 days and I don't understand how this can be, how she is still there? I want to say thank you to the people of Israel, your help warms my heart. Thank you, I love you very much. I hope I will be able to see her before my last day."