Confrontation at Hostages Square: Yuval Or, whose son Dror was abducted on October 7th to the Gaza Strip, verbally assaulted MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) on Sunday when the latter arrived at the rally in Tel Aviv to call for the return of 136 hostages from Hamas captivity.

"My son is a hostage because of him, he murdered my daughter-in-law. He should get out of here. He's the murderer, they are the murderers. Villans, they dance on our blood, they should go away," Or berated MK Succot.

The Knesset member left and remarked, "It is ok to criticize."

Later the MK wrote: "I came this evening, in coordination with the Hostages' Families Forum, to Hostages Square to embrace and to show solidarity with the terrible pain of the hostages' families. There is no ability to imagine what they're going through in the dungeons of the Hamas Nazis and what their loved ones have gone through for 100 days.

"It's obvious: they are allowed to voice criticism. A bereaved parent may also yell at me. I love them and I will do everything I can to embrace the families, bring the hostages home, and continue pressuring Hamas," Succot concluded.