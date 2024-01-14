IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday evening sent a message to the Hezbollah terror group, following the deaths of two Israelis from an antitank missile attack on Moshav Yuval in the Upper Galilee on Sunday afternoon.

Barak Ayalon, 48, and his mother Merav were named as the victims of the attack. Barak, a member of the local security response team, was killed on the spot, and minutes later, Merav, who had suffered serious injuries, succumbed to her wounds in the hospital.

"Any harm to citizens will come at a cost," Hagari promised. "The price will not be exacted just tonight, but also later on."

Regarding the fighting in Gaza, he said, "We do not intend to retreat from Khan Yunis or from any other place. We need time and determination. We are working to eliminate the Hamas leadership."

Hagari also spoke about the issue of returning the hostages, noting that Sunday marks 100 days since they were taken captive by terrorists.

"The task of returning the hostages is our conscience," he said. "Every minute is of critical significance. We are working in every way to bring them home."