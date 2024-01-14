A source serving in a medical capacity in Gaza told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about an incident during which a terrorist who had been neutralized was sent back into Gaza, without being taken for interrogation in Israel

According to the source's report, two Hamas terrorists exited a tunnel during an operation, and attempted to harm IDF soldiers. They were neutralized by the soldiers at the scene: One of the terrorists was critically injured and died of his wounds, and the second suffered light injuries.

The source, who was at the scene, said that the terrorist who survived the incident was brought to a military clinic at the Gaza border, but a short while later was transferred, by order of the commanders in the field, back into Gaza, instead of being transferred to Israeli sources to be interrogated and charged.

"Last night they brought us terrorists who attempted to harm IDF soldiers," the source told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. "They brought them to us in order to receive medical treatment. One of the terrorists was declared dead since his injury was very serious, and the second, who was lightly injured, was treated at the scene. And after we turned to sources in the military to take the terrorist who was lightly injured for interrogation, we were told that they had nothing to do with him and that he should be released to Gaza."

"We felt frustrated that a terrorist who came out to fire at our soldiers received medical treatment, and afterwards was released back into Gaza. And it could be that after he was released back into the Strip, we will meet him again, threatening our forces and involved in terror activities."