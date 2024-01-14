Swords of Iron, Israel's war against Hamas, entered its 15th week on Saturday, with Sunday marking 100 days since Hamas brutally attacked Israel's southern communities, massacring over 1,200 people in southern Israel and taking 240 Israelis hostage. As the war continues, IDF forces continue to advance through southern and central Gaza as terrorists continue launching rockets at the Jewish state from Lebanon and Gaza.

Live Updates:

Sunday, 8:40 p.m.: The IDF announced that a short while ago, IAF fighter jets completed a series of strikes in Lebanon. Among the targets struck were Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and operational command centers in Lebanon.

The IAF also struck additional Hezbollah infrastructure and assets in Lebanon during the afternoon.

"Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701

"Furthermore, Hezbollah deliberately embeds its military infrastructure in civilian areas in Lebanon, endangering the civilian population," the IDF stated.

Sunday, 4:53 p.m.: Missile sirens sounded in Ashdod and Yavne.

Sunday, 2:20 p.m.: Barak Ayalon, 48, a member of the local security response team, was killed when an anti-tank missile struck a house in Moshav Yuval in the Upper Galilee. His mother, Merav, later succumbed to her wounds.

Sunday, 6:58 p.m.: Palestinian Arab sources reported that Israeli security forces arrested the sisters of the deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, who was recently eliminated in an air strike in Beirut.

The two, Dalal and Fatma, were arrested in the city of Al-Bireh and the town of 'Arura, north of Ramallah.

Sunday, 4:30 a.m: Earlier tonight, IDF soldiers who patrolled the Har Dov area identified a terrorist cell that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fired at the forces.

The soldiers engaged and responded with live fire, four terrorists were killed. During the exchanges of fire, IDF forces conducted artillery and mortar fire toward the area.

Saturday, 6:38 p.m.: At 2:24 a.m. and at 1:18 p.m. Saturday afternoon, sirens sounded in Netiv Ha'asara, a community near the Gaza Strip. Just after 5:00 p.m., sirens sounded in Erez, Netiv Ha'asara, and Yad Mordechai.

On Saturday morning, the IDF reported, "Yesterday (Friday), an IAF fighter jet struck a terrorist cell in the area of Marwahin in southern Lebanon. Additionally, IDF special forces and artillery fired toward an anti-tank missile terrorist squad in the area of Yaroun."