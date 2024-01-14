Soldiers of the IDF's Kfir Brigade combat team are fighting in the city of Khan Yunis located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, and are expanding their operations against terrorist infrastructure in the area.

During targeted operations carried out by the soldiers, explosives, warheads for missiles and rockets, AK-47s, cartridges, grenades and uniforms of Nukhba operatives were located. In addition, the forces located a stockpile of mortar shells.

During an operation in a structure used for terrorist activity, the soldiers encountered a terrorist at close range, who shot at them.

The forces returned fire, and in the exchange an IDF soldier, Sergeant Roi Tal, was killed.

Sergeant Roi Tal, 19, lived in Kfar Yehoshua and fought in the 94th Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.