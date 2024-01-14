Israel estimates that the International Court of Justice will decide to reject South Africa's lawsuit against Israel, Kan Reshet Bet reported Sunday.

South Africa sued Israel last month, claiming that Israel is perpetrating genocide against Gazans in the war which began following Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 7.

At the same time, until a final ruling is issued, it is expected that there will be an interim ruling which will obligate Israel to temporarily halt the fighting.

It was also reported that the Israeli team passed materials, some of which have not yet been publicized, to the ICJ's judges, showing the barbaric acts which Hamas terrorists committed during their attack on Israel.

On Thursday, the ICJ heard the allegations against Israel, and on Friday the ICJ heard Israel's defenses.

Following the conclusion of the hearing on Friday, Israel's Foreign Ministry said, "When it comes to Israel, it seems that the double standard of some of the countries in the world calls out to the heavens. There is no basis for South Africa's complaints against Israel. To the contrary: No proofs have been presented for it, only proofs of a war of defense which is ethical as no other is. South Africa itself has violated the Genocide Conventions by supporting the Hamas terror group, which has called to eliminate the State of Israel."