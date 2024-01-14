On Saturday night, IDF soldiers who were on patrol in the Har Dov (Mount Dov) area encountered three terrorists who had infiltrated from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The terrorists opened fire at the soldiers, and a short while after, the soldiers killed the terrorists.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF reported that four terrorists had been killed in the clash.

During the incident five IDF soldiers were injured, two moderately and an additional three lightly. The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

On Saturday, numerous launches were identified from Lebanon toward different areas in northern Israel, which fell in open areas. IDF soldiers struck the sources of the launches.

In addition, IAF fighter jets struck terror targets in Lebanon, including Hezbollah terror infrastructure located in the areas of Meiss El Jabal and Yarine.

Moreover, throughout the day, IDF soldiers struck in additional areas in Lebanon.