If Mazi Melesa Pilip gets elected on Feb. 13th 2024 in a special election to fill the George Santos vacancy she will achieve many firsts. She will the first Black Jew ever to be elected to Congress. She will be the first American Israeli woman ever to be elected to Congress. She will be the first Black of Ethiopian extraction to be elected to Congress. If elected she will be the only Black Republican woman in Congress. There are presently five Black Republican men in both houses. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, Reps. Byron Donald’s of Florida, Burgess Owen’s of Utah, Wesley Hunt of Texas and John James of Michigan.

Firsts aside, Mazi Melesa Pilip presently is a two term Legislator in Nassau County’s 10th District.In her first election in 2021 she beat a 4 term Democratic incumbent. She is chairwoman of the Nassau County Legislature Township, Villages, and Cities Committee, and Vice Chairwoman of its Health and Social Services committee.

Mazi Melesa Pilip with Chairman Commissioner of the Nassau County Bridge Authority Sam Nahmias, his wife Monica and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

She grew up in poverty in war torn Ethiopia. Miraculously she was saved in 1991 at the age of 12 by Israel’s daring and covert airlift of over 14,000 Jewish Ethiopians code named “Operation Solomon”. The incredible undertaking took just 36 hours. She has three sisters living in Israel. She served in Israel Defense Force’s Paratrooper Corps. She met her husband who is American-Ukrainian Jewish from a family of Holocaust survivors, in Israel while he was a medical student at the Technion. He became a Cardiologist and they moved to Great Neck in 2005. They are Orthodox Jews. They have seven children.

Sam Nahmias who is the Chairman Commissioner of the Nassau County Bridge Authority hosted Mazi Melesa Pilip recently and said, “Getting Mazi elected is not a maybe, it’s a must! Mazi must be the beginning of the anti-squad. We need someone in Congress that will not back down and will represent international interests including Israel. Mazi came from a very humble beginning and was brought to Israel as a child from Ethiopia. She served in the IDF and knows good and well what Israel goes through.”

She is running for Congress in New York’s Third Congressional District. This encompasses Oyster Bay Cove, Old Brookville, Levittown, Glen Cove, Roslyn, Manhasset, Plainview, Bethpage, Port Washington, Hicksville, Jericho, Syosset, Mineola, Farmingdale, Massapequa Park, Great Neck, Little Neck, Whitestone, Glen Oaks, Floral Park, and Queens Village.

In Israel she was at the head of the Ethiopian Student Union for 2 years. She had gotten her Masters degree in Diplomacy and Security from Tel Aviv University. In January of this year she was quoted by the JTA, “I was a voice of so many young kids who wanted equal opportunity and really my main focus was especially education, because I do believe through education you can achieve a lot and you can integrate into society.”

Mazi Melesa Pilip is the total package. She understands the plight of all given her profound background. She will make her mark in America. She has a bright future. America needs her more than ever.