As a result of an anti-tank missile attack on Moshav Yuval in the Upper Galilee this afternoon (Sunday), Barak Ayalon, 48, a member of the local security response team, was killed.

"With great pain, we announce the death of our friend Barak Ayalon OBM—a member of the security response team who fell protecting the village. We, the members of the security response team and the management of the village and the regional council bow our heads. The funeral date will be announced in a separate announcement," the village announced.

Minutes later, his mother Merav, who was seriously wounded in the attack, succumbed to her wounds in the hospital.

Magen David Adom reported that a man in his forties was found without signs of life and suffering from multi-systemic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, a woman in her 70s was seriously wounded.

This morning, it was reported that IDF soldiers who patrolled the Har Dov area overnight Saturday identified a terrorist cell that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory under the cover of heavy fog and fired at the forces.

According to the statement, the soldiers engaged and responded with live fire, eliminating four terrorists.

During the exchanges of fire, IDF forces conducted artillery and mortar fire toward the area.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah is expected to give a speech today at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon to mark 100 days since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas and one week since the assassination of Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil.