US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) addressed the "100 Days of Hell" rally held at the Hostage Square in Tel Aviv today (Sunday) in support of the hostages who have been held captive in Gaza since October 7 and their families.

"Nothing prepared us for the overwhelming grief we felt talking to the families of hostages. There was not a dry eye in the room. We saw horrible footage of the elderly taken hostage, in need of medicine. We saw footage of a twelve-year-old boy dragged away from his family in the kibbutz. It just breaks your heart," Senator Schumer said in his video address.

"Since that meeting and over the last months, I have had no higher priority than bringing the hostages home safely. That commitment has been unwavering. We must bring them home," he said.

"I am here to say, do not give up hope. I know many of you are afraid that the plight of the hostages has fallen out of the public eye. But let me say again, I have no higher priority than bringing all the hostages home safely.

"Let me be clear. Hamas could release the hostages tomorrow. If they had any basic shred of humanity, they would. But we will continue to put all possible pressure to ensure their release. That's why your advocacy and your being here is so important. We must continue to put pressure on every leader, every government, every party with influence to bring these precious hostages home, and bring them home now. We have not forgotten you. We have not forgotten your loved ones. We will never forget. And we will not rest until your loved ones are returned to," Schumer concluded.