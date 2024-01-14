To mark 100 days since the Black Shabbat of October 7, when Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,200 people in southern Israel, Israeli actress Gal Gadot participated in the "100 Days in Hell" rally through a video speech that was broadcast at the rally in Hostage Plaza.

In her speech, given in Hebrew, the Wonder Woman actress called on the families of the hostages to continue their justified struggle to bring the hostages home and expressed her support and willingness to continue standing by their side:

"Everything you are doing in Israel and worldwide has tremendous significance, every rally, every delegation, every video and news item published. The whole world sees and hears you," Gadot said.

"The issue of the hostages is at the top of priorities in every home in Israel and also in my home," she added.