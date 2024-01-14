The IDF cleared for publication on Sunday morning that Sergeant first class (res.) Andu’alem Kabeda, 21, from Kiryat Gat, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, a reservist officer was seriously injured in the battle in which Kabeda fell. He was evacuated to the hospital for treatment and his family has been notified.

On Saturday night, it was cleared for publication that Major (res.) Dan Wajdenbaum, fell in battle in Gaza.

Wajdenbaum, age 24, from Ra'anana, fought in Battalion 5037 of the Yiftah Brigade, and fell Friday in battle in central Gaza.

Also on Saturday evening, the IDF announced at a reserve officer from Battalion 7155 of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade was severely injured on Friday while fighting in southern Gaza.

In addition, a reservist from Brigade 646 and an officer from the engineering battalion 605, Brigade 188, were severely injured on Thursday in the various battles in central Gaza.

The injured soldiers have been evacuated for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.