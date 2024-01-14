Qatar has been supplied with medicines to be given to the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, in accordance with a list provided by Israel, Haaretz reported on Saturday night.

Qatari representatives are expected to complete the deal and bring the medications to the border, the report said.

The sides are reviewing the decision to use the Red Cross to transfer the medication in the Strip, and the possibility of using a third party for providing the medications to the hostages and Gaza residents, is being examined.

The move follows an agreement announced on Friday which would see medications being transferred to the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip.

According to Channel 12 News, as part of the agreement with Qatar, Israel will significantly increase the stock of medications it permits to enter Gaza.

The families of the hostages demanded to see visual proof once the medications are transferred to the hostages.

"After 98 days in the Hamas tunnels, all the hostages are in immediate danger and need life-saving medications. The War Cabinet must demand visual proof that the medications actually reached the hostages, as a condition for any return on behalf of Israel. The shocking images of the hostages in captivity require increasing the pressure on the countries involved in the negotiations to lead an immediate release, and not to stop with the transfer of medications."

​Friday’s announcement followed a report in The New York Times which said that Qatar is engaged in high-level discussions with Hamas to deliver vital prescription medicines to Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Family members of the hostages raised the need for medicines during a meeting in Doha with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Adbdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the report said.

An official familiar with the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to their sensitivity, confirmed the meeting. He said that negotiators were discussing the types of medications needed, how much was needed and how to deliver them.

Discussions were underway with international organizations that could help deliver them, he added.