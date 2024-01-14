IDF soldiers who patrolled the Har Dov area overnight Saturday identified a terrorist cell who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fired at the forces, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

According to the statement, the soldiers engaged and responded with live fire, eliminating four terrorists.

During the exchanges of fire, IDF forces conducted artillery and mortar fire toward the area.

On Saturday, numerous launches were identified from Lebanon toward different areas in northern Israel, which fell in open areas. IDF soldiers struck the sources of the launches.

In addition, IAF fighter jets struck terror targets in Lebanon, including Hezbollah terror infrastructure located in the areas of Meiss El Jabal and Yarine.

Moreover, throughout the day, IDF soldiers struck in additional areas in Lebanon.

On Friday, an IAF fighter jet struck a terrorist cell in the area of Marwahin in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, IDF special forces and artillery fired toward an anti-tank missile terrorist squad in the area of Yaroun.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Saturday evening said that Israel is operating freely in Lebanese airspace.

"Hezbollah has chosen to serve as 'Hamas' shield' on behalf of Iran, and increasingly, we are exacting a price from it," Halevi said. "Whoever conditions the end to the friction in the north on an end to the combat in the Gaza Strip will pay increasing prices."

"This was and will be the case going forward. The security reality in the north is already being shaped during these days. We are pushing Radwan terrorists away from the border and hitting Hezbollah's capabilities that it has built up over the years."

"We are operating freely in Lebanese airspace and strike any threat we identify," he added. "The area of southern Lebanon is a combat zone, and it will remain so, as long as Hezbollah operates from it. Hezbollah risks turning the entire state of Lebanon into a combat zone, at a heavy price."

"We are prepared for war, even today, and are constantly improving our capabilities. We are committed to changing the security situation in such a way that will allow the residents to return safely to their homes – in the north and in the south."