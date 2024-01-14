Tensions in the War Cabinet between the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister: Minister Yoav Gallant angrily left the Cabinet meeting which took place on Saturday night.

This occurred after Gallant’s chief of staff was refused entry and participation in the discussion. Before leaving the room, the Minister of Defense turned to the Prime Minister - and told him: "Stop interfering with my work."

When Gallant arrived at the meeting, there was a heated argument between him and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi. Hanegbi told Gallant, "Even I don't leave my assistants here in the discussion." Gallant told him in response, "You forgot that you are an assistant too."

After leaving the room, Gallant subsequently returned to the discussion and participated in it.

Channel 13 News quoted an official who participated in the discussion and who noted that the participants were informed in advance that the discussion was taking place without assistants present but the Minister of Defense, apparently erroneously, was not informed about this.

Despite the comments, it turned out that assistants of other participants were present at the discussion - including from among the military ranks.

It was also learned that Gallant's military secretary, Brigadier General Guy Markizeno, was allowed to enter the discussion unlike Gallant’s chief of staff, who was not permitted to enter. Brigadier General Markizeno left the room together with the Minister of Defense.

The incident occurred in front of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and his bureau chief, Lt. Col. Matan Feldman, who remained at the meeting after Gallant’s departure.