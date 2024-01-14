A man and a woman in their fifties were killed Saturday night when a truck hit their vehicle on Highway 2, near the southbound Atlit Interchange in northern Israel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arriving at the scene were forced to declare their deaths.

MDA paramedics Shevach Rottenstreich and Yishai Levi said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a truck with damage to its front portion, and about 100 meters away was a private vehicle which had had its rear end crushed."

"Outside the vehicle were lying a man and a woman in their fifties, unconscious and suffering multisystem injuries.

"We performed medical examinations, but they had no signs of life and we were forced to declare their deaths."