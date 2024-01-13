Nadia Matar, co-chair of the Sovereignty Movement, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News from the Land and Nation Sovereignty Conference in Jerusalem. Matar called the entire event "a wake-up call" from Gaza.

“We are in an insane situation. We were attacked, fourteen hundred Israelis were murdered, and we went to war in Gaza, and now we hear from international parties that we need to drive out Hamas so that the Gaza Strip can be handed over to another terrorist group, the Palestinian Authority,” she said.

“We are here to say to them: ‘No way.’ We need full Israeli control of the Gaza Strip, renewed Jewish settlement in Gaza, and voluntary emigration of the Arabs from Gaza. The war, of course, is not only about Gaza, and so we are also here calling for full Israeli sovereignty over all of Israel, starting with the Jordan Valley.”

She said that her message is directed to the government of Israel as well: “We are also speaking to the government, calling on them not to give in to international pressure. There are plenty of other countries that have expelled hundreds of thousands of enemies, and no one has said ‘boo’ to them. We must be the same way, and say that the Gazans are the people of Hamas and should be expelled. Gaza is part of the land of Israel, and we are making our slogan ‘From the river to the sea, Israeli sovereignty.’”

She also presented a poll showing how widespread the call for Arab emigration has become: “74% of the population is against the creation of a Palestinian state. 76% are in favor of Arabs emigrating from Gaza. It has become a national consensus of right and left.”

“The Arabs want to leave as well - if they want to leave, it is immoral to keep them in the prison of Gaza. Why did the nations that welcomed Ukrainian refugees close their gates now? They want to keep the Gazans as Israel’s problem. We call on the government to send them out, and we will take care of Gaza, turning it into a more beautiful place than they ever could, with 300,000 Jews and huge cities in Gaza. We want the same for Judea and Samaria, starting with the Jordan Valley.”

“We also want, just maybe, to send a message to the Arabs. They do not care how many people we kill or houses we destroy, only about losing territory, especially territory that was never theirs in the first place. Victory will be when we return to the land we so foolishly abandoned in 2005, and apply sovereignty there and in Judea and Samaria, finally ending the Six Day War. Only then will the Arab states understand that there is no room for a Palestinian state between the Jordan River and the sea - only Israeli sovereignty.”