Gush Etzion Council head Shlomo Ne’eman, along with several other heads of local authorities, published a response to the attack on the town of Adora in Judea over Shabbat.

Tonight the Chairman of the Yesha Council and Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Ne’eman, together with heads of municipalities in Judea and Samaria, said that last night a major disaster was averted in the community of Adora, which could have led to the massacre of dozens of its residents. It was prevented only due to the efforts and bravery of the security forces.

“We have been warning about this scenario for several months already. Entire communities are located close to nests of terror without sufficient security barriers. There are unfenced communities without security elements, and we can’t always rely on miracles,” said Shlomo Ne’eman, noting that he and other authority heads are calling for the prime minister and the other members of government to approve the security budget as part of the core budget for 2024 at the cabinet meeting tomorrow.

The group called on the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to approve, as early as the Cabinet meeting on Sunday, a budget for town security and emergency measures, and not rely on miracles through 2024.

“The prime minister and defense minister must bear in mind what took place yesterday, so that such events will not happen again. Therefore the most important issue at the moment is to include the budget for security and reinforcement in Judea and Samaria in this year’s core budget already.”