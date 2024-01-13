Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening marked the 100th day since the October 7 massacre, which left 1,200 dead and saw Hamas and other terrorists kidnap over 240 people to Gaza.

"We are continuing the war, until the end, until absolute victory - the elimination of Hamas, the return of our hostages, and a promise that Gaza will never again pose a threat to our citizens," Netanyahu said. "No one will stop us: Not Hague, not the axis of evil, and no one else."

"We are continuing together - until victory. After the October 7 massacre, we will not compromise on less than complete victory," he stressed.

"I know there are those who cast doubt on this. I am not one of them. You, citizens of Israel, are also not among them. It is possible and crucial, and we will do it."

Regarding South Africa's suit against Israel, which was heard in the International Court of Justice on Thursdayand Friday, Netanyahu said, "There was a hypocritical complaint in the Hague, against the Jewish state, which was raised by the emissaries of those who came to carry out another Holocaust. Our forces found copies of Mein Kampf, they found a tablet of a girl with a photo of Hitler as the screensaver. It is not for nothing that the German chancellor said that 'Hamas are the new Nazis.' The supporters of the new Nazis from Gaza are accusing us of genocide - who are they supporting? The murderers-rapists-beheaders-baby-burners? It is such a chutzpa and embarrassment."

"The State of Israel, the IDF, and the security forces are fighting an ethical and just war, like no other, against the Hamas monsters - the new Nazis.

"We will not rest and we will not weaken our resolve to fight to the end. The antisemitism is the same antisemitism, but the position of the Jewish nation has changed, from one extreme to the other, because today we have a state, an army, and heroic soldiers who protect our nation. What happened on October 7 will not happen again - this is our task and our obligation."

"Tomorrow we will vote on a budget with more money - a lot more money - for security," he said. "There will be more grants for reservists, for all those who share the burden, more aid to help bring the evacuees back to their homes and to rehabilitate the kibbutzes."

At the same time, Netanyahu also emphasized that the cuts to the 2024 budget will not include revoking the income tax points, or the promise to provide free childcare for children ages three months to three years.