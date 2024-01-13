Binyamin Horgan, who lost his first wife and a relative of his second wife in terror attacks, was promoted to the rank of Major this week.

He decided to volunteer for reserve duty despite his age and his status as a victim of terror, and served in a regional defense unit in his hometown of Tal Menashe. For the last three months, he has served as a combat soldier in northern Samaria.

The promotion was awarded by Colonel Iyov Kayuf. While the ceremony is usually accompanied by either another senior officer or a family member, Horgan requested that the second participant in his ceremony be Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. The ceremony was carried out in the Menashe Brigade base, in the presence of soldiers, family members, and friends.

Horgan said at the ceremony: “These ranks symbolize, mainly, the IDF’s thanks to its veteran reservists who have decided to return and volunteer for the war effort, especially the regional defense units that work day and night to protect towns and allow widespread offensive actions to clear concentrations of terrorists in the brigade’s region, particularly in Jenin and Tulkarm. It has been proven that strong settlements prevent terror, deter, and represent the first line of defense against the population centers of the coastal plains and the valleys.”

“I thank the brigade commander for the ranks, and for the chance to take an active part in the war effort despite being exempt from service for years. We will continue to volunteer and to do our part until we achieve victory over our enemies, deterrence of terror, recovery of the hostages, and renewal of settlement throughout Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, and especially in northern Samaria.”

Dagan commented: “Binyamin is a brother and a dear friend, a symbol of the settlement in Samaria and for all of Israel. There is no one more suitable than him for this promotion. It is a fine example of fearlessness. Even after enormous crises, he continues to serve the people of Israel and to give to the security and building of Samaria. All of us embrace him and his beloved family, and we love him very much and are very proud of him.”