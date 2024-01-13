The Houthi faction in Yemen has published a video of a military exercise held in the Sa'ada region in northern Yemen which simulated the conquest of an Israeli town and the capture of hostages.

The exercise was part of a larger operation that has been dubbed, "Preparing for the Battle of Assured Victory and Holy Jihad."

In one of the buildings that served as the targets in the exercise, the militants fired at and stepped on a picture of Prime Minister Netanyahu, and destroyed US and Israeli flags. Other portions of the exercise included attacking Israeli targets from the air and ground, as well as taking over military positions.

The exercise comes against the backdrop of recent US airstrikes against the Houthis. According to American sources, the main target was a radar base near Sana'a, the capital of Yemen. The sources claim that Tomahawk cruise missiles were used, and that the strikes were a continuation of the attacks from January 12th.