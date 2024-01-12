Israeli singer and actor Idan Amedi, known internationally for his role in the series “Fauda”, was released from the intensive care at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer on Friday and transferred to the trauma department, after he was seriously injured during reservist duty in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

Amedi was taken to the hospital with shrapnel in all parts of his body and underwent an operation. His condition has improved in recent days.

"Thank you to everyone for the prayers and concerns. Shabbat Shalom," Amedi said on Friday.

Minister Hili Tropper visited Amedi in the hospital on Wednesday.

"Idan Amedi asked for two things during his visit today. First, to give thanks to everyone who cares about him and surrounds him with love. Second, that we don't fall apart from the inside," Tropper wrote on his Facebook account.

The minister stated that Amedi's first words to the public since his injuries were: "My brother, don't worry, I'll be fine. What's important is that we stay strong together."

