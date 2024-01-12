An Israeli suffered light-to-moderate injuries on Friday evening when terrorists opened fire in the town of Adora, located in the Judean Mountains, northwest of Hebron.

Magen David Adom said the injured victim, a 34-year-old man who was conscious, is suffering from an injury to his legs and was evacuated to the hospital for treatment after receiving initial treatment at the scene.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, terrorists opened fire at IDF troops who were dispatched to Adora following the shooting attack.

“IDF soldiers began a pursuit of the terrorists and extensive searches in the area. During the searches, three terrorists were identified and eliminated by the security forces,” the statement said.

“The forces are continuing to scan the area,” it added.

​The Home Front Command instructed local residents to remain indoors due to a suspected terrorist infiltration.

“An infiltration of terrorists was detected in Adora. Remain in the protected space, and avoid being in proximity to the door and window. Traffic in the area is prohibited. The IDF and the security forces are handling the incident. In an unusual event, contact the security forces,” the warning said.

