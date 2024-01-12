Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan issued a response to the hearing at the UN's International Court of Justice.

“The proceedings in The Hague demonstrate how the UN and its institutions have become weapons in service of terrorist organizations.“

“The use of the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide against the Jewish state and in service of the Nazis of our time, Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, proves that there is no moral low that the UN has not descended to.“

“The UN is the one who should sit on trial in The Hague for turning a blind eye, and thereby serving as an accomplice, to the digging of terror tunnels in Gaza, in the use of international aid for the production of missiles and rockets, and in the education of hatred and murder.“

“If there is even one iota of reason and morality left in the UN, then the despicable prosecution by the terror supporting South Africa should be thrown into the dustbin of history in the coming days.”